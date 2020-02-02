Fox News’ Howard Kurtz remarked on how public opinions about John Bolton have changed quite a bit from the days when he used to be part of the network.

Kurtz led MediaBuzz on Sunday as they discussed Bolton’s upcoming book claim that Trump tied aid to Ukraine to their country launching an investigation into Joe Biden’s family. While Kurtz questioned if that was a “bombshell” if it just supports the allegations against Trump from the Ukraine scandal, he did acknowledge its newsworthy element.

“Isn’t the manuscript news?” Kurtz asked. “Wouldn’t any journalist publish the manuscript if he or she got a hold of it?”

Shortly afterward, Kurtz turned his attention to how Bolton has slammed by numerous conservatives ever since his claims about Trump came out.

“How is it that many conservative commentators are denouncing John Bolton as a ‘snake’ and a ‘turncoat’ when he has been such an icon on the right, going back to his days as acting UN ambassador and his years as a Fox News contributor. How is it that that flip has been so dramatic?”

Washington Free Beacon’s Matthew Continetti explained it as a “feeling of betrayal” due to Bolton’s revelations coming out in the middle of Trump’s impeachment trial. As the panel wondered what the political fallout could look like for Bolton, Kurtz finished by noting the “strange, new respect” Bolton and others get when people turn against Trump.

Watch above, via Fox News.

