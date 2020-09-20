Mike Huckabee came to President Donald Trump’s defense Sunday on a number of issues, including on the administration’s coronavirus response, despite criticism from a former White House staffer.

Huckabee spoke with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz, and the subject of former Pence aide Olivia Troye came up. Troye left the White House earlier this year and has been very vocal blasting the president’s coronavirus response.

Kurtz played the new ad featuring Troye saying Trump doesn’t care about anyone but himself and asked, “Why shouldn’t we take her seriously?”

Huckabee agreed with the White House that “she probably is a disgruntled person that honestly wasn’t in the room for most of the intense discussions.”

“She was in all the meetings,” Kurtz said.

“Not all the meetings, and she certainly wasn’t in the meetings with the president. She was with the task force,” Huckabee said.

He went on to commend Trump’s covid response so far:

“One thing I don’t think the president gets some credit for — he didn’t try to make all the decisions. He let governors of states decide how they were gonna handle the pandemic in their own states. He actually did something that’s pretty remarkable for the federal government — he applied the 10th amendment. Some of us would be celebrating that and happy that he didn’t try to say from up on high we make one-size-fits-all type of policy. That was significant and important and he ought to be praised for that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]