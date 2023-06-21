‘I Do Care Who Wins’: Tim Scott Cites Ukraine As Key Policy Distinction Between Him and Trump

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) was asked to differentiate himself from Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), the two leading candidates in the field, during a Tuesday night town hall.

Scott, unlike many of his fellow 2024 GOP contenders, actually answered the question head-on and said he wanted Ukraine to win in its battle against Russia.

“What are your main differences with the other candidates, such as Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis? What are your main policy caveats or differences?” Scott was asked while on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

“Yeah, so the first thing I’d say is that I do care who wins the Ukrainian conflict,” Scott replied, adding, “I believe Ukrainians are willing to put their lives on the line, and I hope Zelensky pulls it out. The summer offensive will be really important in that engagement.”

During a May town hall with CNN, Trump refused to answer when pressed about who he supports in the conflict, Ukraine or Russia.

Scott, however, quickly then pivoted to hit President Joe Biden and did not elaborate on other policies – although he did clearly give one example.

“But more importantly, I would say the biggest difference is between me and Joe Biden. That’s where I’m focusing my attention,” Scott continued, adding:

He’s our problem, not other Republicans. And so what I focus on, as Sean pointed out earlier, whether it’s inflation 40-year high, whether it’s gas prices 40% higher, electricity 20% higher, food 20% higher. The radical left and their ideology is a problem that is like a cancer that’s metastasizing across our country. We are now living in a place where the radical left tells you and me that the drug of victimhood is what we should take. The culture of grievance is pervasive around this country. I want to be the president who stands up to the radical left and says no more. Not on my watch, number one. Number two, I’m going to restore confidence and integrity in our Department of Justice. And number three, I’m going to stand toe to toe with China and say, stop spying on my kids. Stop buying our farmland, and stop breaching our sovereign borders.

“By the way, this interview has been a lot easier than the Gavin Newsom one,” Hannity then chimed in, offering a kind of praise for Scott.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

