‘I Miss You And I Love You’: George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Gives Heartbreaking Statement by Video at Chauvin’s Sentencing

Gianna Floyd, the 7-year-old daughter of George Floyd, delivered a heartbreaking victim impact statement at the sentencing of the man convicted for killing him, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The young girl gave her statement as a video phone call, a common procedure when a victim or witness to a crime is a child.

“What do you miss most about your daddy?” a woman asked Floyd.

She replied that she asked about him “all the time,” about “how did my dad get hurt?”

“Do you wish that he was still here with us?”

“Yeah,” Floyd answered. “But he is.”

“Through his spirit?”

“Yes,” she said.

Floyd also shared how she looked forward to playing with her father again one day, how she enjoyed having dinners with him, and how she missed him helping her brush her teeth.

“If you could say anything to your daddy right now, what would it be?”

“It would be, I miss you and I love you,” said Floyd.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

