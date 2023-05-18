‘I Wonder Why That Happened’: Laura Ingraham Loses Connection With FBI Whistleblower

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lost connection with her guest, FBI whistleblower George Hill, on Thursday as he spoke about how Bank of America allegedly tracked normal Americans through their bank records.

As Hill responded to critics of recent FBI whistleblowers, saying, “You know, if you don’t like the message, attack the messenger,” his connection suddenly cut off and his live video paused for several seconds as Ingraham looked puzzled, before eventually cutting off entirely.

“I think we might have lost George,” Ingraham said. “But maybe we’ll get him back any moment.”

“Well, we’re gonna hope we get him back. Isn’t that interesting? That we just lost the satellite?” she continued, before laughing. “Everyone’s going, ‘Hmm, I wonder why that happened.'”

Ingraham then improvised, saying, “But think about this for a second. I’m still having my mind blown by the fact that credit card purchases in the DC area…” before losing her train of thought as Hill managed to reconnect.

“We got George back. George, I thought it was some type of Hillary, left-wing conspiracy,” she joked, adding, “I’m just joking, obviously.”

Hill — a retired FBI supervisory intelligence analyst — made his allegations about Bank of America to House Judiciary Committee investigators in March, claiming that the bank, “with no directive from the FBI, data-mined its customer base.” Hill claimed the bank then gave the FBI a list of clients who had used Bank of America cards in the Washington, DC area, and bumped up those who had previously purchased a firearm in any year or state to the top of the list.

