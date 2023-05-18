Fox’s Dagen McDowell Tells Incredulous Hannity That DeSantis 2024 Would Have ‘A Lot of Big Potholes’

Dagen McDowell is not particularly impressed with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s unofficial campaign for president so far.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination next week, has fixated on culture war issues such as abortion and gender identity. Last year, he began waging war on The Walt Disney Company after the corporation spoke out against a law regulating discussions of sexuality and gender identity in schools.

The governor has been stumping around the country in recent months visiting early primary and caucus states.

The governor revoked Disney’s special self-governing status and signed a bill voiding development agreements the company already made. Disney is suing Florida and arguing the governor is motivated by political retribution, which he effectively admitted in an autobiography this year. The company also canceled plans to build a $1 billion office complex in Orlando that would have come with 2,000 six-figure-paying jobs.

On Thursday’s Hannity, the eponymous host praised the governor. However, McDowell said he lacks plans for dealing with important issues.

“Ron DeSantis needs an economic plan if he’s gonna run for president,” she said. “Ron DeSantis needs an energy plan if he’s gonna run for president. And he oughta be focusing on that. And this doesn’t do that.”

Hannity seemed taken aback.

“Wait a minute – you don’t think the issue of inappropriate, age-inappropriate sexual material or gender identity information or CRT, that has to get out of our schools?” Sean Hannity protested. “These kids can’t read, write, do math, science, or know a thing about computers.”

“Guess what,” McDowell replied. “Parents vote, but the schools are a state and local issue. And you know what people care about? Inflation, because people’s wages – adjusting for inflation – have gone down about 4% under Joe Biden. And Ron DeSantis does not have an economic plan as of yet. And today, Disney just pulled a $1 billion investment out of Florida. And these are six-figure jobs, and he’s picked a fight with Disney.”

Hannity conceded those issues are important, but said schoolchildren are being “indoctrinated.”

“He’s running for president,” McDowell added. “But there are a lot of big potholes DeSantis needs to fill.

DeSantis and the rest of the non-Donald Trump GOP field will have their work cut out for them, as the former president leads the polls bigly.

Watch above via Fox News.

