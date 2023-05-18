‘What Great Timing!’ Debbie Wasserman Schultz Trashes FBI Whistleblower Testifying ‘Right Before Your Book Tour Starts’

Former DNC chair and current Florida congresswoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Thursday blasted witnesses at the FBI whistleblower hearing before the House Weaponization subcommittee, saying it’s “crystal clear” that at least one of them was in attendance as a means of promoting his book. And she said Republicans are “promoting increased crime” by allowing it.

The House Judiciary’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday heard from FBI whistleblowers who alleged, among other things, that the agency engaged in reprisals against them for utilizing the legal procedures afforded to government employees for the purposes of whistleblowing.

At the hearing, Republicans led by Rep. Jim Jordan probed the witnesses over their allegations of misconduct and bias by the FBI, while Democrats attacked their credibility and declared the witnesses aren’t really whistleblowers at all.

Echoing comments she and other Democrats have made repeatedly during the subcommittee’s hearings this year, most notably in her attack on journalist Matt Taibbi, Wasserman Schultz accused one witness, former FBI agent Steve Friend, is simply trying to generate personal profit by appearing before the House.

“In December, you said Chairman Jordan and Republicans took your complaints of alleged FBI wrongdoing and, quote, ‘used it for campaign rocket fuel and 4-minute appearances on Fox News,'” said Wasserman Schultz. “And I’ll admit you’re right, Republicans are using you. But it goes both ways.”

“You’re engaging in the self-promotion of your new book that’s about to be released,” she said, adopting a mockingly sarcastic tone. “And what great timing to be on TV and in Congress right before your book tour starts!”

Mr. Friend. I find some humor in the irony of Republicans inviting you here the same week Congress is focused on honoring law enforcement. You’ve repeatedly made calls to undermine our law enforcement agencies. Since being rightly suspended, you’ve led Republican calls to defund law enforcement recently describing the FBI as a ‘feckless garbage institution.’ Since joining Twitter in November, no less than 40 times you called for our brave law enforcement personnel to be defunded. You even urged local police to sabotage criminal investigations by urging citizens to, and I quote, ‘pressure your sheriffs to refuse to cooperate with FBI investigations.’ That is not only reckless advice, it’s a recipe for allowing more criminals to run loose in our neighborhoods. Perhaps Chairman Jordan can explain why Republicans are promoting defunding law enforcement and increased crime before our subcommittee today. But, Mr. Friend, your motivations appear to be today crystal clear. For months, you pressured Republicans to call you to a hearing. In fact, in December, you said Chairman Jordan and Republicans took your complaints of alleged FBI wrongdoing and, quote, ‘used it for campaign rocket fuel and 4-minute appearances on Fox News.’ And I’ll admit you’re right, Republicans are using you. But it goes both ways. You’re engaging in the self-promotion of your new book that’s about to be released. And what great timing to be on TV and in Congress right before your book tour starts.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

