‘If You Have Something, Go To Court. If You Don’t, Shut Up’: CNN’s Scott Jennings Denounces Kari Lake’s Stolen Election Claims

CNN’s Scott Jennings has had it with Kari Lake casting doubt on the results of the Arizona gubernatorial race where she was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs.

In her latest video address on the results, Lake called the last Election Day in Arizona the “most chaotic” in the state’s history and cited non-operational machines presenting significant failures.

“Would you get on an airplane if half of the engines didn’t work?” she asked.

Election officials have previously pushed back on conspiracy theories about the election results in Arizona, especially in Maricopa County.

Reacting to the election doubting on CNN, Jennings, a former special assistant to the president under George W. Bush, dismissed Lake’s claims and claimed she should head to court if she thinks she has real proof of fraud.

“My view is if you have something, go to court. If you don’t, shut up,” Jennings said. “Most people in the country — we had an election, the winners won, the losers conceded. Most places this worked out. Arizona, I just think we got a different result … I think it’s unfortunate for the people who are out there trying to do their duty and count the votes, and I hope they’re safe, but broadly, this went okay. In Arizona, we have an issue, and I think people should respect the results of elections.”

Lake announced earlier this week she gathered the “best and brightest” to her legal team to fight back against the election results in Arizona. Maricopa officials have said there is no evidence of the sort of fraud Lake and others have referred to.

“I am still in this fight with you. For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican said.

