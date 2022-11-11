GOP Maricopa County Official Lambasts Kari Lake’s Claims About Vote Count: ‘Hard to Swallow’

Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates had some tough words for GOP nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, after she accused county officials of “slow rolling results” in the state to help Democrats.

Gates, a Republican lawyer and longtime conservative activist, hit back at Lake on Thursday night saying, “It is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slow rolling it when they’re working 14 to 18 hours. So I really hope this is the end of that now. We can be patient and respect the results when they come out.”

During an interview with CNN Friday, Gates made similar comments when CNN anchor Brianna Golodryga asked him, “At this point, do you think that she is deliberately trying to dupe Americans and voters there in Arizona?”

“Well, I’m not sure what her intent is, but it’s particularly difficult to digest those sort of statements today on Veterans Day. Today is a holiday in Maricopa County,” Gates replied, adding:

But we have many people here today working 14 and 18 hours keeping this count going forward. And, in fact, we had a moment of recognition of our veterans who are here today, just earlier today. These are people who saved democracy and now they’re serving democracy. Today, they’re working so hard and they’re complying with the laws. So to have those sorts of comments made, accusing these good people of slow rolling or dragging their feet. That’s hard for me to swallow. I think it is for the people here, too. But the good thing is they’re focused on getting a count done and and they’re doing a great job. And I certainly am grateful for it for that.

“And we’re grateful for all those poll workers. And you’re right to acknowledge the veterans today. But on the question of when will all the ballot counting be complete? When do you expect that to be?” asked Goldodryga.

“So we anticipate that will be early next week. Based upon the the clip at which we’re going again, maintaining that focus on accuracy. I would anticipate very early next week,” Gates replied.

“Monday, Tuesday?” pushed Golodryga.

“That seems fair,” Gates responded.

“Okay. Well, let me there’s quick pushback, obviously. Last question for you there. There’s obviously pushback from people like Kari Lake about how long this is taking. But there is legitimate questioning about whether or not there’s a different model you should take. And some are pointing to the Florida model. We knew the results there, the AP called it in the early hours Wednesday morning. Do you think it’s time to reconsider your process?” Golodryga then asked Gates.

“Well, first of all, I think probably one of the, because we don’t get into the business of networks, you know, calling races. But I think probably one of the reasons the AP could call that early on Wednesday was because they don’t have the close races that we have here in Arizona,” Gates replied, adding:

But setting that aside, our job here in Maricopa County is to follow the laws and to administer this in a safe and secure way. If the state legislature wants to change the rules and say that people shouldn’t be able to drop off their mail in ballot on Election Day, they can do that. We will respect that. I just really don’t have a strong feeling one way or the other on it. Just set the rules and we’re going to follow them. And we’re going to continue to educate the people of Maricopa County about what laws we’re working under and to push back on all this misinformation.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com