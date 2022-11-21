Kari Lake Still Crying Foul in Bonkers New Video Complete With Nutty Conspiracies: Election ‘Botched and Broken Beyond Repair’

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake doesn’t seem to be giving up the election fight just yet.

In a new video released on Monday via her official Twitter account, Lake has a special message for the people in Arizona, claiming that the 2022 midterm election was “botched.”

My message to the People of Arizona & the United States: pic.twitter.com/mtNBl7728S — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 21, 2022

“Hi, this is Kari Lake, and I have a message to the people of Arizona and all Americans. 40 days ago, elections in Arizona officially started when mail-in ballots were sent out across our state. Election day was 13 days ago, and Maricopa County is still counting ballots,” Lake began.

“Printer problems, tabulation errors, three hour long lines, and even longer, and confusing instructions given by election officials made this election day the most chaotic in Arizona’s history,” she added.

She claimed an overwhelming amount of voters who turned out to vote for her were met with significant failures at voting sites.

“Half of voting centers that opened for the first time on election day where the overwhelming majority of voters were voting for Kari Lake, were not operational or had significant failures,” she said.

“Would you get on an airplane if half of the engines didn’t work? Would our friends in the media be able to broadcast their nightly propaganda if only half of their studio equipment was working? The 2022 general election in Arizona was botched and broken beyond repair,” Lake said matter-of-factly.

Lake praised Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for demanding answers to the various issues that arose in Maricopa County on Election Day.

“Thankfully, the Attorney General’s office is demanding answers from Maricopa County. Attorney General Mark Brnovich is taking the first steps necessary to remedy this assault on our democracy. This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats. This is about our sacred right to vote. A right that many voters were sadly deprived of on November 8th,” she said.

“Tens of thousands of you have reached out pleading with me to fight this fight. Rest assured I will — because if we give up now, we will no longer have a country,” Lake added.

But Lake was not done yet. The former news anchor turned MAGA candidate insisted that “whistleblowers” were now coming forward to share their side of what happened on Election Day.

“Attorneys are working diligently to gather information. Whistleblowers are coming forward and the curtain is being lifted, whether done accidentally or intentionally it is clear that this election was a debacle that destroyed any trust in our elections,” Lake said.

Lake concluded by vowing to continue to fight for the “disenfranchised” voters of Arizona.

“Arizonans who choose to make their voice heard on election day should not be disenfranchised or punished for choosing to vote in person, yet they were. I want you to know Arizona. I will continue fighting until we restore confidence and faith in our elections,” she concluded.

Listen above via @KariLake on Twitter.

