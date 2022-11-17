‘I Am Still in This Fight’: Kari Lake Defiantly Announces She’s Assembled ‘Best and Brightest’ Legal Team to Contest Election Results

A defiant — and soft-focused — Kari Lake announced via Twitter video that she has assembled the “best and brightest” legal team and is gathering evidence to fight the results of the Arizona Gubernatorial race she lost to Katie Hobbs.

Lake made the election denialism of former President Donald Trump a central theme of her campaign and has consistently sowed doubt in election results without any real evidence of fraud. There were examples of irregularities in the voting process in Maricopa county, but there is no reliable evidence that changed the outcome of the results.

“I am still in this fight” she said in her video Thursday, after revealing anecdotes of Arizonans who complained to her about what she deemed to be electoral malfeasance.

According to every reliable media outlet, however, Kari Lake is the loser of this hotly contested and very close gubernatorial race.

A transcript of her comments can be read below:

Hey, Arizona. Carrie Lake here. I wanted to reach out to you to let you know that I am still in this fight with you. For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying. Well, we call for Katie Hobbs to recuse herself. Over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out we were right. The fox was guarding the hen house, and because of that, voters have been disenfranchized when we raise concerns. And I filed a lawsuit months ago to get rid of the electronic voting machines. They said we were crazy. Well, it turns out we were right. On Election Day, nearly half of all polling locations had problems with tabulating machines and printers. Malfunctioning tabulation machines forced voters to wait in line for hours to exercise their sacred right to vote. I talked to voters who waited in line for hours. One man told me he went to a location and there was a three hour line because the Tabulators weren’t working. He drove 15 miles to another location and the printers weren’t working. He drove another 15 miles and was finally able to cast his vote. But he’s not sure it counted. Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable. Tens of thousands of Maricopa County voters were disenfranchized. Now I’m busy here collecting evidence and data. Rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week. I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs. My resolve to fight for you is higher than ever. This movement started in Arizona and it quickly expanded to all 50 states. It’s a movement of mama bears and pop bears and students and Arizonans who love this country, who want secure borders, who want schools that prepare their children for the real opportunities that are out there. It’s a movement of Arizonans who want safe streets once again and want the drug crisis to come to an end. It’s a movement of Arizonans who want prosperity and the pursuit of happiness. That movement is stronger than it ever has been. And I can promise you one thing. This fight to save our republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona. And I love you, America.

Watch above via Kari Lake’s Twitter account.

