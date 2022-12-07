‘I’m Pissed’: Laura Ingraham Lashes Out at Republican Leadership Following Herschel Walker’s Defeat

Fox News host Laura Ingraham did not take kindly to the news that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia.

Neither candidate received a majority of votes in November’s general election, thus triggering a runoff in accordance with Georgia state law. Warnock’s victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority after the party successfully defended every seat it holds and picked up a seat in Pennsylvania.

Walker’s loss was the final midterm election blow to Republicans, who hoped to gain sweeping majorities in Congress, but only managed to eke out a slim lead in the House.

During Tuesday’s Ingraham Angle, Fox News called the race for Warnock.

“We felt this coming,” Ingraham told guest Mollie Hemingway. “To me, it never felt like the Senate Republicans wanted this guy in office. He was a Trump pick and they didn’t like that.”

The Fox News host proceeded to throw shade a Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel after she oversaw the GOP’s poor midterm showing.

“We don’t change anything,” Ingraham continued. “We have the same people in place in leadership, same people in place apparently at the RNC, perhaps that’s not changing. But we just keep doing the same thing over and over again. I’m pissed tonight, frankly. I’m mad.”

Hemingway responded by calling the situation “offensive.”

“It’s really offensive for Republican voters, for Republican donors,” Hemingway said. “I mean, you look at what happened since the midterm elections where you had a Senate that basically responded to those disappointing midterm losses by doing nothing other than sabotaging their own base. What is the case for voting Republican for the Senate after these midterms? I don’t think one was even attempted to be made. And yet, nothing seems to be changing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com