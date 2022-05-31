‘I’m Relieved That Justice Ultimately Prevailed’: Michael Sussmann Speaks After Acquittal on Charge of Lying to FBI

Former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann gave a brief, celebratory statement to the media after being found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

“I told the truth to the FBI, and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict today. I’m grateful to the members of the jury for their careful and thoughtful service,” Sussmann said. “Despite being falsely accused, I’m relieved that justice ultimately prevailed in my case.”

Sussmann went on by offering his gratitude to his family and his legal team while saying “I’m looking forward to getting back to the work that I love.”

Sussmann’s remarks come after his acquittal by a federal jury for allegedly misrepresenting himself to the FBI. The charges stem from Sussmann’s statement to former FBI General Counsel James Baker that he wasn’t working for any clients years ago when he claimed to have evidence of a secret backchannel between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

The FBI found Sussmann’s claims about a possible Trump-Russia connection were unsubstantiated, but because of his Clinton ties and the nature of the evidence he presented, Sussmann was at the center of claims that the Clinton campaign was spying on Trump. The jury’s verdict, however, means they could not definitively say Sussmann was intentionally lying to the FBI at the time.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com