Ingraham and Hawley Discuss ‘Wokey’ Criticism of Sinema and Manchin: ‘Are We Going to Call Them Wokeys, Senator? That’s Actually Really Cute’

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) coined a term Thursday night that Fox News’ Laura Ingraham thinks is “actually really cute.” It’s called “wokey.”

The term came up during a discussion about the fierce criticism Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have faced from members of their own party due to their opposition to the price tag of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

“Senator, I guess you’ve been kind of moved to the side for a moment as the most unpopular senator in Washington,” joked Ingraham. “They are not getting a lot of accolades now.”

“No they’re not, although the idea that they’re Republicans is ridiculous,” Hawley replied. “I’ll tell you what, here’s what this shows Laura. The far left extremists have completely taken over the Democratic party. I mean, completely, and if you don’t capitulate to them, they will come after you, they will steamroll you, they will try and destroy you, and they are willing to do that even if you’ve got the word Democrat after your name.”

“What they really care about is you agreeing with them and agreeing to bow down in front of their agenda, and that’s what they want right now and of course I’m not going to do that, I hope that Manchin and Sinema stand firm,” he added.

Ingraham then played a clip of Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) underscoring why she views the bill as critical, specifically noting its Medicare expansion and childcare provisions.

After Ingraham remarked that “Democrats literally have no idea how the real world works,” Hawley emphasized inflation as a main issue facing American.

“How about the fact that right now you’ve got working Americans who are paying the inflation tax that these Democrats have created every single day,” he said. I mean people are paying more money for food, they are paying more money for gas, they can’t afford to get their car repaired. Why? Because inflation is out of control thanks to the Democrats and their socialist spending.”

He added: “That’s who wins in this, you know this. It’s the far left wokeys who are the ones really behind this $3.5 trillion agenda, they want to remake this country, that’s what this is about.”

Ingraham found Hawley’s “wokeys” comment to be very cute.

“Now are we going to call them wokeys, Senator? That’s actually really cute,” she said. “I haven’t heard that before. I like that. It’s like the walkie-talkies, walkies, wokies, I like that. I’m going to use that from now on. I like that better than wokesters.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com