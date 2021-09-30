Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) announced Thursday that YouTube had banned a channel for his Ron Paul Institute without warning or explanation.

“Very shocked that YouTube has completely removed the Channel of my Ron Paul Institute: no warning, no strikes, no evidence,” Paul wrote in a message on Twitter. “Only explanation was ‘severe or repeated violations of our community guidelines.’ Channel is rarely used. The appeal was automatically rejected. Help?”

Paul, 86, served 11 terms in Congress, and is the father of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). He ran unsuccessfully for president three times, as a Libertarian in 1988 and as a Republican in 2008 and 2012. Since retiring from Congress in 2013, he has opined mostly on issues that served as hallmarks of his political life, including the Federal Reserve and monetary policy.

It wasn’t clear if his suspension from the Google-owned YouTube was related to his son’s work. The site suspended the junior Paul’s account in August for his commentary on Covid-19.

“A badge of honor,” the Kentucky Senator wrote at the time. “Left-wing cretins at YouTube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes two peer-reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work.”

The senior Paul added in his message that at least one of his accounts remained online, writing, “The Ron Paul Liberty Report YouTube account is still available. The Ron Paul Institute’s YouTube account has been terminated. It is a seldom-used account and its termination is perplexing.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com