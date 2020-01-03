comScore

By using this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

video

Iranian Ambassador to UN Calls Strike an ‘Act of War’ in CNN Interview

By Josh FeldmanJan 3rd, 2020, 8:02 pm

CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke tonight with Majid Takht Ravanchi, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, after the U.S. strike that took out top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In the interview (video above), Burnett asked, “When you look at what happened here, was this a declaration of war?”

“In fact, it was an act of war on the part of the United States against Iranian people,” he responded, calling it a “new chapter.”

At one point, Ravanchi said that Iran would respond, speaking of “harsh revenge” and saying “the response for a military action is a military action.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: