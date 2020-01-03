Iranian Ambassador to UN Calls Strike an ‘Act of War’ in CNN Interview

CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke tonight with Majid Takht Ravanchi, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, after the U.S. strike that took out top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In the interview (video above), Burnett asked, “When you look at what happened here, was this a declaration of war?”

“In fact, it was an act of war on the part of the United States against Iranian people,” he responded, calling it a “new chapter.”

At one point, Ravanchi said that Iran would respond, speaking of “harsh revenge” and saying “the response for a military action is a military action.”

