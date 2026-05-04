Lindsey Graham Calls for ‘Big, Strong, Painful’ U.S. Retaliation Against Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for President Donald Trump to launch a “big, strong, painful and short” military retaliation against Iran on Monday, following Iran’s attack on the UAE, which he claimed violated the current ceasefire.

Graham, one of the most hawkish GOP senators, told The Wall Street Journal’s Alexander Ward on Monday that Iran “absolutely” violated the current ceasefire it has with the U.S. by attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and launching missiles at the United Arab Emirates – one of which hit an oil facility.

Ward reported that Graham insisted Iran’s actions call for Trump to launch a “big, strong, painful and short” military retaliation against Iran.

Graham argued that there is now an obvious “justification to hit Iran hard to further reduce their capabilities and interference with freedom of navigation, as well as wreaking havoc on the region.”

“The actions today are inconsistent with a regime that wants a diplomatic solution,” added the South Carolina Republican.

Trump himself threatened Iran with a massive military attack earlier in the day Monday. “I spoke with President Trump for 20 minutes about the situation with Iran. He talked about Project Freedom and the U.S. efforts to guide vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, issuing a new warning to the Iranian regime, saying if the Iranians try to target U.S. ships in this area, they will be, quote, ‘Blown off the face of the earth,’” Fox’s Trey Yingst reported on air.

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