‘Irresponsible’: Doocy Throws Biden’s Own Words at KJP in Tense Exchange About Classified Docs

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy confronted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.

CBS reported that personal attorneys for Biden discovered government material in Biden’s possession as they “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.”

The documents date from Biden’s years as vice president.

Biden’s lawyers informed the National Archives, which is supposed to have the documents, on the day they were discovered. The Department of Justice is looking into the matter.

Republicans have pounced, citing past remarks by Biden and Democrats over former President Donald Trump’s possession of classified material.

In August, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after lawyers for the ex-president said he did not have any government documents. The search turned up thousands of such documents.

On Wednesday, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about the material in Biden’s office by citing comments the president made about Trump absconding with classified documents.

“On these documents, how could anyone be that irresponsible?” Doocy said, closely echoing Biden’s comments to 60 Minutes about Trump.

“Isn’t that what this president said about mishandling classified documents?” asked Doocy.

“The president spoke to this personally,” Jean-Pierre replied. “He believes that classified documents and information should be taken seriously. He takes them seriously. And he was surprised to learn–”

Doocy interrupted, leading to crosstalk.

“Here’s what happened when his lawyers found out that the documents were there,” she continued. “They immediately turned them over to the Archives.”

“But they were there in the first place,” Doocy pressed. “I understand that they did the right thing–”

“I’m not going to go into specifics,” Jean-Pierre shot back. “What I am reiterating to you is what you heard from the president yourself, Peter, which is how he saw the process and how he respects and truly respects and takes this very seriously.”

Doocy then questioned Biden’s ability to protect the nation’s sensitive information.

“How can President Biden be trusted moving forward with America’s secrets?” he queried.

“Because his lawyers, his team did the right thing,” she responded.

“But he had a closet with classified information in it that they found,” Doocy said.

“Again, he was surprised the records were there,” she stated. “He was surprised the records were there. And when his lawyers found out and his team found out that they were there, they turned it over to the Archives. And now it’s being reviewed by the Department of Justice.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com