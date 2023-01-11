Fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) remained defiant on Wednesday, telling reporters he will not resign despite calls from New York GOP officials for him to do just that – immediately.

“Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I’m calling for his immediate resignation,” Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said during a Wednesday press conference.

On Monday, news broke of new ethics filings aimed at Santos who has admitted to fabricating large parts of his biography. Santos apparently has lied about everything from his heritage to his employment and education history and even how his own mother died.

Santos was mobbed by a throng of reporters on Wednesday on Capitol Hill looking for a reaction to Cairo’s statement.

“Will you step down?” asked ABC News’s congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.

“I will not,” Santos replied.

“New York Republicans are calling you a disgrace. You will not resign?” Scott follows up as other reporters shoot questions.

Also on Wednesday, Ohio Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-OH) told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell he doesn’t believe Santos should be in Congress.

“I don’t think you should be here, that’s for sure,” Fitzpatrick told Mitchell, concluding:

But there’s a process in place that has to apply equally to all members from both parties in both chambers. And that’s the House Ethics Committee. As your panel just put it out, to the extent that there’s concerns about how long that will take, we should just have an expedited review. There’s got to be a system in place that’s consistently applied across the board. But I, for one, do not think he should be serving here.

