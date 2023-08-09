‘It All Started In Kabul’: WaPo Columnist On Fox News Claims Biden ‘Could Lose Presidency’ Because Of Afghan Withdrawal

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen claimed President Joe Biden could be voted out of office due to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago.

During an interview with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Wednesday, Thiessen noted that Biden’s poll numbers began to falter during the withdrawal from Kabul, where 13 U.S. limitary personnel were killed.

Recently, the gold star families of the servicemembers who died during the Afghanistan withdrawal have hammered the Biden administration for not providing them more information surrounding the death of their loved ones.

“Joe Biden could lose the presidency because of Afghanistan. And I’ll tell you why. People aren’t voting on Afghanistan in 2024, but they’re voting a referendum on Joe Biden. If you look at the poll numbers before the Afghan withdrawal, he was above 50% approval. And after that withdrawal, he’s sunk below 50% and has never recovered,” Thiessen told Smtih.

“And not only did he sink below 50% on foreign policy and fighting terrorism on every single issue. Why is that? Because Americans looked at this and they said, ‘one, he’s lying to us and two, he’s incompetent. And when people decide that you’re an incompetent liar, you don’t recover from that,” he added.

Thiessen continued by saying that the withdrawal was a “permanent, indelible mark on his presidency” and “it all started in Kabul when his polls went cratered.”

“They have never gone up above 50% again because the American people know he is a liar and he is incompetent. And that’s why he’s going to lose the White House,” the columnist concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

