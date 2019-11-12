‘It’s Clearly Impeachable’: Fox’s Napolitano Dismisses Latest GOP Defense of Trump

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano today dismissed the Republican argument that a clear quid pro quo with Ukraine still wouldn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

Neil Cavuto asked him if Adam Schiff is “doing things correctly” in the impeachment inquiry.

“He’s doing the same thing that the Republicans due to the Democrats in ’97 and ’98 and in the investigation… of Bill Clinton, and more or less the same thing that the Democrats did in the investigation of Richard Nixon back in 1974,” Napolitano responded.

He said the Democrats this week need to have people come away from the testimony agreeing there’s a there there and “if they don’t, it’s going to be difficult for them to deal with the consequences of an impeachment that does not result in a conviction.”

Cavuto raised the argument some Republicans are making that even if there was a clear quid pro quo with Ukraine, it’s not impeachable.

“It is clearly impeachable,” Napolitano responded. “Because the president requested something that’s criminal to ask for. ‘Can you help my campaign?’… Of course he didn’t say it that way. But he basically said I need a favor.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

