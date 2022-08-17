‘It’s Embarrassing For You’: Greg Gutfeld Savages Liz Cheney For ‘Emotional Brokenness,’ Tells Her to ‘Calm Down’

Greg Gutfeld ripped Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) the day after she lost her race to GOP primary challenger Harriet Hageman.

Cheney has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump over her membership on the House Jan. 6 committee investigating his role in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. She voted to impeach Trump after the riot. In her concession speech, Cheney invoked Union soldiers from the Civil War who “are speaking to us down through generations.”

Gutfeld slammed Cheney over the comment and her disdain for Trump on Wednesday’s episode of The Five.

“She compared this to the Civil War,” he noted. “She is nuts, ok? She’s overtaken with such obsession and such emotional bitterness that she has this grandiose view of herself and it’s actually now getting embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for her. I wish he had a friend that could take her aside saying, ‘You’ve got to calm down.'”

Gutfeld stated Cheney is persona non grata in both political parties.

“Republicans hate you, Democrats don’t want you, this all driven by emotional brokenness that happened from Trump,” he continued, before noting Cheney also invoked Abraham Lincoln in her speech. “People say that Trump has an ego, but when he says stuff like that, it’s usually with a wink and then everybody’s laughing. There’s nothing in her eye but spite. It’s such a personal vendetta from day one.”

He concluded by stating, “Somebody needs to pull her back and go, ‘Look, everybody moved on except for you. It’s time.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

