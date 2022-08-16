‘She Declared War on Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s Republican Party’: Chris Wallace Breaks Down Liz Cheney’s Concession Speech

CNN’s Chris Wallace said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “declared war on Donald Trump” after she delivered her concession speech.

Cheney lost her Republican primary to challenger Harriet Hageman on Tuesday, with many Republicans rejoicing in her defeat. Cheney has been an ardent critic of former President Donald Trump and serves on the House Jan. 6 committee.

Hageman has echoed Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. That lie ultimately prompted a mob of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol in January 2021 while Congress was certifying the election.

In her concession speech, Cheney invoked Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and the Civil War while warning the country is facing a dire crisis.

“She really went in on Donald Trump,” Don Lemon told Wallace immediately following Cheney’s remarks.

“What struck me was the reference to Lincoln, and the reference to Grant, and the comparison to the Civil War,” Wallace replied. “And I think she was very explicitly say that just as our union was in jeopardy – life or death jeopardy – back in the 1860s, that the union is in jeopardy today.”

Wallace further stated that Cheney’s speech was tantamount to a declaration of war on her own pro-Trump political party:

The other thing I would say, is in this civil war, she declared war on Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s Republican Party. And she specifically called on Americans not to vote for the dozens of election deniers who have won Republican nominations for the governorship, or the secretary of state roles in various states, which would have a dramatic role in 2024 in whether or not elections are certified are not.

Watch above via CNN.

