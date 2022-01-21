‘It’s Just Batsh*t’: Anderson Cooper Mocks Reported Trump Draft Order to Seize Voting Machines

On Friday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper called a reported executive order draft that would have authorized the seizure of voting machines following the 2020 election “batshit.”

Politico reported Friday morning that a draft order that was never signed by former President Donald Trump would have directed the Pentagon to seize voting machines. Furthermore, another document suggested appointing a special counsel to execute the order, which was written as the results of the election were being challenged.

Wring for Politico, Betsy Woodruff Swan reported:

It’s not clear who wrote either document. But the draft executive order is dated Dec. 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals that lawyer Sidney Powell made to the then-president. On Dec. 18, 2020, Powell, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump administration lawyer Emily Newman, and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne met with Trump in the Oval Office.

Powell reportedly asked Trump to to appoint her as a special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud, while Byrne later reportedly opined that Flynn should be appointed “field marshal” of the operation.

The order, if enacted, would have lasted 60 days and would have conducted a sort of autopsy on the election, while leaving open the possibility for a new election.

While nothing ever become of the order, Cooper discussed its contents, and its relation to Powell and Flynn, on AC36o Friday.

“He was once a respected general,” Cooper said of Flynn. “Like, actually respected.” He continued:

Now, with him, Sidney Powell and a businessman named Patrick Byrne, who blogged about the meeting, I’m quoting him now, “I spoke up again, Mr. President. I think you should appoint Sidney Powell your special counsel on these election matters and make Gen. Flynn your field marshal over the whole effort.”

Cooper then mocked the reported scheme:

Can you imagine that? Wow, Sidney Powell, special counsel, Gen. Flynn, field marshal. He would probably get to wear a uniform that he could design himself or maybe his son. Back to the draft order, “Item seven calls for appointment of quote a special counsel to oversee this operation, institute all criminal and civil proceedings as appropriate, based on the evidence collected and provided all resources necessary to carry out her duties, consistent with federal laws and the Constitution.”

Cooper then called the draft order and Byrne’s opinions about it “batshit.”

“So, their using legalese language but this is just, it’s just batshit,” Cooper said. “Excuse me, I actually didn’t mean to say that. It is. It’s insane.”

Watch above, via CNN.

