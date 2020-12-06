CNN’s Jake Tapper opened Sunday’s State of the Union covering the latest grim numbers in the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., calling out President Donald Trump for focusing more on his continued attacks on the 2020 election.

Trump repeated more baseless claims about the election at his Georgia rally Saturday and even absurdly said, “If I lost, I’d be a very gracious loser.” He lost, but that hasn’t stopped him from stirring up baseless claims of voter fraud so widespread that the election was supposedly stolen from him.

Tapper opened telling viewers about the alarming increase in deaths from coronavirus every single day, as well as hospitalizations and new cases. And that’s not even factoring in how it could potentially get worse given Thanksgiving travel.

He brought up the economic pain being felt by millions of Americans before bringing up Trump, “who only comes out in front of the cameras to spread election lies and grievances as he did last night at a rally in Georgia.”

“Yet another potential superspreader event spreading the virus and lives and riling up supporters by falsely claiming he won the state he actually lost by 12,000 votes,” Tapper said.

He called out Trump for essentially demanding Governor Brian Kemp “overturn the will of the voters” and remarked, “If only the president went after the virus the way he is going after democracy.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

