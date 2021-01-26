Only five Republican senators voted Tuesday against a move to dismiss the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, with the vast majority supporting Rand Paul’s objection that holding the trial is unconstitutional.

Jake Tapper opened The Lead Tuesday by saying, “Any American citizen thinking that Republican senators might have finally reached their limit with Donald Trump after Mr. Trump incited a terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, well, I have bad news for you. They apparently have not.”

Tapper noted that Mitch McConnell backed the effort to dismiss the trial and said, “While surely some of those 45 votes may have been based in divergent constitutional law, let’s be clear-eyed about the politics at play here and what today’s vote foretells. To convict Donald Trump, Democrats will need to win over 17 Republicans. Rand Paul says today’s vote showed that conviction is dead on arrival.”

CNN congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles said the vote clearly signals the thinking of Republicans right now and how unlikely it is that somehow there will end up being enough votes to ultimately convict the former president.

