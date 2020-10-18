On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper prefaced his interview with Lara Trump by telling viewers that the Trump administration wouldn’t make any officials available for an interview on State of the Union.

Tapper led his show by focusing on Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, all while noting that the coronavirus pandemic remains a national concern, yet the president’s rallies see constant violations of public safety guidelines. As Tapper noted the 219,000 Americans who’ve died to the virus, he added “we believe it is important for you to hear from the Trump administration about their efforts to fight the virus.”

We requested members of the task force, including Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the HHS secretary, the CDC director, the head of NIH, the head of the FDA, the president’s doctor or the chief of staff, the national security advises, the White House communications director, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, the secretaries of state or treasury or defense, and on and on. The White House declined to make anyone from the Trump administration available to talk about the pandemic today.

On that note, Tapper commenced his interview with Lara Trump, a senior adviser for her father-in-law’s re-election campaign. Tapper’s announcement comes a week after ABC’s Jon Karl said the White House wouldn’t let medical experts come on This Week.

