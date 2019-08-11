Jake Tapper to Beto O’Rourke: ‘Do You Think It’s Racist to Vote for President Trump in 2020?’

A number of Democratic candidates in the past week have blasted President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric in the wake of the El Paso shooting. Some have directly called the president a white supremacist, including Beto O’Rourke.

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with O’Rourke this morning and asked him a question about people who plan on voting for the president:

“President Trump won your home state of Texas by 9 points. Almost 63 million Americans voted for him. Do you think it’s racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?”

.@jaketapper: “Do you think it’s racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?” Beto O’Rourke: “I think it’s really hard… Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/FL38cls3B8 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 11, 2019

“I think it’s really hard, after everything that we’ve seen,” O’Rourke began, pointing to things like Trump’s talk of “invasions” to “his warnings of Muslims somehow being inherently defective or dangerous to “his attack on anyone who does not look like or pray like or love like the majority of this country.”

“Yes, Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special,” he added. “And so I appeal to my fellow Americans to choose a candidate who will bring this very divided and highly polarized country together.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

