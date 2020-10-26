In an interview with Fox & Friends, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner mocked people who “go on Instagram and cry” about issues of race in America.

Kushner was asked on Monday to comment on rapper Ice Cube, who has drawn headlines recently over his role as an adviser for the Trump campaign’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America. Kushner began by saying civil rights issues have been an increasingly prominent national topic ever since the death of George Floyd, but before he praised Cube for his solution-oriented approach, he blamed “virtue signaling” people for the division the country has seen in the midst of civil unrest.

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling,” Kushner said. “They would go on Instagram and cry, or put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court, and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

From there, Kushner recounted his conversations with Cube when the two were discussing what Trump could do about African American issues in the next four years.

“I’m a big believer in iron sharpens iron, it was a really in-depth and respectful policy discussion,” Kushner said. “There some things we didn’t agree on, but there were a lot of things we did agree on. I think he helped make our plan better and we appreciated it.”

“President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful,” Kushner added of the Black community.

Watch above via Fox News.

