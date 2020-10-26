comScore

Joe Biden Accidentally Calls Trump ‘George’ — Twice — During Fundraiser

By Charlie NashOct 26th, 2020, 10:00 am

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accidentally called President Donald Trump “George” during an online fundraiser this past weekend, seemingly mistaking Trump for former President George W. Bush.

“Not because I’m running, but because who I’m running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time, and the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot — what kind of country we’re going to be,” Biden told George Lopez and CNN’s Ana Navarro, who were moderating the event.

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected, we’re gonna be in a different world,” he continued, swiftly moving on from the mistake.

In 2008, Biden’s brief presidential run, and then vice presidential run on President Barack Obama’s ticket, were during the administration of George W. Bush.

The clip went viral on social media after being shared by the Republican Party and Trump’s reelection campaign.

On Monday, Trump himself responded to the gaff, tweeting, “Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!”

