WATCH: Ice Cube Explains Why He’s Not a ‘Sellout’ to Fox News’ Chris Wallace (UPDATED)

In a teaser clip of his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, rap and film star Ice Cube responded to the charge that he’s a “sellout” for his involvement with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign — but lost his audio in the middle of his response Fox News posted an incorrectly-edited preview clip.

While promoting the upcoming Fox News Sunday interview this week, Wallace joked that he and Cube are now “besties,” but that didn’t stop him from asking the entertainer-turned activist about the controversy surrounding his relationship to the Trump campaign.

“Some people called you a sellout, some people said you were working with the dark side,” Wallace said.

“I mean that’s their opinion, they obviously don’t know the facts or won’t accept the facts,” Cube replied. “I told everybody that, you know, I’m not playing politics with this, I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality.”

Cube then continued to speak for an additional nine seconds, but his audio cut out and did not return for the duration of the preview clip .(See editor’s note below) Perhaps when it comes to his teleconferencing setup. Cube should have checked himself before… well, you know.

Cube has been making the rounds defending himself after he was outed as an adviser on the Trump campaign’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America, and publicly embraced their embrace. Cube made clear he is not endorsing Trump, but praised the campaign for making “adjustments” to its plan that he could not specifically identify when he was pressed by Roland Martin. Cube was also name-checked in a recent interview with Trump.

We’ll find out if Wallace was able to draw out some more detail when the full interview airs Sunday.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Update: Fox News clarifies that an error in editing the preview clip caused it to appear as though Ice Cube’s audio dropped, but his comments will appear in full when the interview airs and the network is posting a new and corrected preview clip.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]