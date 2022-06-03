Jason Miller Slams Arrest of ‘Very Serious’ Peter Navarro: ‘He’s an Economist’

Jason Miller decried the arrest of former Peter Navarro Friday while he admired his pedigree as an economist with a Ph.D.

The former Trump administration trade advisor was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The Department of Justice arrested him, citing his “failure to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol.”

Navarro was intercepted by the FBI Friday morning at an airport in Nashville, where he was scheduled to appear on Mike Huckabee‘s show, he told reporters.

Navarro equated his arrest to “terrorism,” and said he was handcuffed and had his legs shackled.

“[The federal government] responded with effectively the same kind of thing you’d see in Stalin’s Russia or the Chinese Communist Party,” Navarro said at an impromptu press conference outside of a Washington courthouse.

Miller, a former advisor to Trump, was as surprised at Navarro’s arrest as Navarro was, he told Newsmax TV’s Eric Bolling.

The host asked Miller about the former Trump advisor’s comments after his release, to which he responded,

The first thing that really struck me was the fact that they went and arrested him, put him in handcuffs. I mean, this is Peter Navarro. He’s an economist, he’s a Ph.D. You see that he’s a very serious, very buttoned-up guy, and you’re going to go throw him in handcuffs? Eric, how do you see this and not think this is purely just a witch hunt against anyone who had anything to do with President Trump, or anyone who might have something to do with President Trump in the future?

Bolling pointed out Navarro was on MSNBC Thursday and said he understands he is facing up to a year in prison for not cooperating with the committee.

The host asked, “Would that happen if it were someone on the other side, that wasn’t a former Trump advisor?”

Miller said people associated with Trump are part of a “witch hunt,” and are forced to pay everything they own in legal fees after being targeted by the committee.

He concluded Navarro is “feisty” and a “hard charger,” but said “he’s going to need to get a lawyer at a certain point.”

Navarro has resisted the efforts of lawmakers to speak with him about the U.S. Capitol riot. He has repeatedly stated he cannot discuss confidential conversations he had with Trump, citing executive privilege.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

