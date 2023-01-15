Jawdropping Footage from On Patrol: Live Shows a Toddler Waving a Loaded Gun and Pulling the Trigger

Shocking video seen during Saturday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live showed a toddler waving a loaded handgun and pulling the trigger.

The horrifying incident took place in Beech Grove, IN, Saturday. Police were called to an apartment complex after a neighbor said she saw the child waving the gun in a hallway. Home surveillance footage from a neighbor confirmed that the diaper-clad toddler had indeed been waving the gun and, in fact, pulled the trigger several times — including while he pointed it at himself. Though the gun was loaded, there was no bullet in the chamber. No one was hurt in the incident.

The security footage was eventually shown on the broadcast — where hosts Dan Abrams (who is also the founder of Mediaite), Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Curtis Wilson were all visibly stunned.

“That’s absolutely tough to see,” said Larkin — a former sergeant in the Tulsa police department.

Officers questioned the child’s father, who stated that he did not have a gun. However, after the father consented to a search, the officers found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in the back of a closed desk. The father was then arrested for neglect of a dependent. The child was returned to his mother’s residence, where he lives.

This incident comes just days after a 6-year-old boy in Newport News, VA shot his teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, with a handgun.

Watch above, via Reelz.

