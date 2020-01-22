President Donald Trump’s legal counsel, Jay Sekulow, reacted on Fox News to the admonishment he received from Chief Justice John Roberts during the commander-in-chief’s Senate impeachment trial.

As the first day of the proceeding came to a close in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Roberts scolded Trump’s defense team — along with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) — for attacking each other on the Senate floor. The exchange got underway when Nadler accused Republican senators of “voting for a cover-up” with the Ukraine scandal, and Sekulow joined Pat Cipollone to hit back at Nadler before Roberts eventually intervened.

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” said Roberts.

Sekulow joined Bret Baier on Wednesday night during a trial recess, and the Fox News anchor asked him for his response to the scolding. Sekulow said Roberts was doing “a great job” overseeing the trial, but he mostly used the opportunity to take further swipes at Nadler.

“Look, Jerry Nadler accused the United States Senate of being liars and also of a cover-up. He accused the president’s lawyer of basically trying to make it as if he had done something that was unethical. He was representing his client,” Sekulow said. “When they accuse my client on the floor of the Senate or they accuse senators of not being able to keep their oath, and not being truthful, and being involved in a cover-up, we are going to say something. We’re gonna have to respond.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

