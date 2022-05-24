Jeanine Pirro Calls for Security Guards at Schools Because the World ‘Is Very Different Than It Was Five Years Ago’ 

Cohosts of The Five reacted to Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two adults. He reportedly murdered his grandmother earlier in the day.

Jeanine Pirro voiced support for “hardening the perimeter” of each school in the country and also posting a security guards at them.

“I mean, these children are–they’re babies,” she said, referring to the young ages of the children killed on Tuesday. “They really are babies.”

Pirro went on to suggest that many retired law enforcement officers would be willing to donate their time to provide security at schools across the United States:

And I think that you’ve got a lot of people now – retired cops, retired sheriffs – who’d be more than happy to protect kids. I think right now – and I don’t want to get into the politics of it – but we’ve got to make sure that people understand, especially the schools and the teachers, that we need this. It is a crazy world today. It’s very different than it was five years ago. But we need to do something about it I think this is one of the only ways to actually protect the school and the children.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

The massacre came a week and a half after police said an 18-year-old killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo grocery store. He had written a long, racist screed and posted it online.

An on-duty security guard was killed in the shooting.

Watch above via Fox News.

