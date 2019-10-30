CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin assessed Alexander Vindman’s congressional testimony Tuesday morning and claimed, if reports are correct, demonstrates a “consciousness of guilt” from the White House regarding President Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vindman’s testimony was widely anticipated on Tuesday, due to his opening statement in which the White House National Security Council expert shared his concerns about Trump’s infamous phone call with Zelensky. Following Vindman’s testimony, it was reported that he said the White House’s memorandum of the call “omitted crucial words and phrases” concerning Joe Biden and Burisma, which Vindman tried to restore.

As Toobin reacted to this on Wednesday’s New Day, he started by noting that everyone knew the memorandum was not an exact transcript, but “any removals, we were told, were incidental and not substantive.”

“What makes Vindman’s testimony in this area explosive is that there was an effort to censor politically explosive things, that people involved in the preparation of this transcript had, in effect, a consciousness of guilt,” Toobin said. “They knew that this was politically explosive, damaging material and they schemed to keep it out. Who did that and at whose direction is, of course, a mystery.”

Watch above, via CNN.

