Jen Psaki’s Winning Appearance on Fox News Proves She Should Do a LOT More of Them

Jen Psaki appeared on Fox News Thursday morning as a follow-up to President Joe Biden’s marathon press conference. Things went remarkably well for her, and for America’s Newsroom co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. It’s not a stretch to say that the press secretary’s appearance was a win for both the Biden administration and Fox News.

Is the harmonic convergence actually upon us? Unlikely, but we can hope. Either way, Psaki showed off her charm and messaging mastery to an audience that doesn’t often see it, and Hemmer and Perino asked tough but fair questions and were completely respectful of President Joe Biden’s press secretary.

The mutual respect on view in this political dialog — particularly in the context of the hyper-partisan divide in which the nation finds itself — was like a breath of fresh air. Or maybe an oasis of conviviality that suddenly appeared in a desert of political meanness. And no, that’s not a dig at Fox News, but rather the current political media ecosystem, which has really deteriorated into an “apocalyptical hellscape,” to borrow a phrase.

None of this should really come as a surprise. Psaki, Hemmer, and Perino are all well-established professionals with terrific reputations. What seems impossibly surprising but also kind of obvious is how compelling the interview ended up being, and how nice it was to see two sides who normally disagree, but do so without being disagreeable.

There is no question that we are living in a balkanized media landscape. In fact, President Biden made exact reference to this as he wrapped up Wednesday’s press conference, ostensibly in an effort to explain his low approval ratings.

“I’ve never seen a time when the political coverage —the choice of what political coverage a voter looks to — has as much impact on what they believe they go to get reinforced in their views, whether it’s MSNBC or whether it’s Fox” the president noted as he discussed the changing media landscape.

“I do know that we have sort of put everyone in certain alleys,” he continued, before asking “how many people watch MSNBC and watch Fox?”

His point seemed clear that if a viewer opts only to get information from either channel, their point of view will be defined solely, and narrowly, by the framing of those networks. “I think you have to acknowledge that what gets covered now is necessarily a little bit different than what gets covered in the past,” he concluded.

And he’s right. People need diversified media diets, but few opt to do that on their own. Which is precisely why Jen Psaki, and many other Biden media surrogates, should appear on Fox News more often.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.