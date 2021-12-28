Biden Approval Rating Falls Below Kamala Harris for First Time in Office Per Latest Gallup Poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is below that of his Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time they took office, according to a recent poll released by Gallup.

The surprising polling results come from a poll in which just over 800 randomly sampled adults were interviewed by telephone between December 1st and the 16th. The purpose of the poll was to ascertain approval and disapproval for U.S Leaders.

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts earned the highest approval rating, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were at the bottom of the list.

You can see a table of the polling results from Gallup below:

U.S. Leader Job Approval Ratings, 2021

Do you approve or disapprove of the way each of the following is handling their job?

Approve Disapprove % % Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts 60 34 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell 53 40 Director of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci 52 47 Secretary of State Antony Blinken 49 43 Attorney General Merrick Garland 49 43 House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy 46 49 Vice President Kamala Harris 44 54 Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer 44 53 President Joe Biden 43 51 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi 40 58 Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell 34 63

While Biden is only one point below his Vice President in approval ratings, it is no small thing that Kamala Harris is now considered on roughly the same level of approval as the Commander in Cheif. Vice President Harris has faced a fair amount of insider backlash regarding her management style and a constant drumbeat of criticism from conservative media, particularly regarding the immigration policies she was delegated to handle by Biden.

