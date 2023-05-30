Jesse Watters Introduces Kayleigh McEnany as ‘The Whitest Woman We Could Find’

Fox News host Jesse Watters introduced former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as “the whitest woman we could find” on Jesse Watters Primetime, Tuesday.

On his show, Watters played a clip of The View co-host Sunny Hostin, who claimed that White women “fall in line” with their husbands’ voting preferences:

White women owned slaves as well. I think that women, White women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here because it’s to their benefit. They want to make sure that their husbands do well, they want to make sure that their sons do well, they want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well. Most of the women in some of these studies are married White women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting.

“Every White woman just votes the way their husband tells them to? We wish!” reacted Watters, as awkward laughter could be heard in the background.

The Fox News host said that while it’s true White women “lean conservative” once they get married and have kids, it “probably has something to do with wanting your kids to be safe or paying less taxes.”

“And by the way, 90% of Black women vote for Biden, and only 55% of White women vote for Trump, so who’s really falling in line here?” he questioned.

Watters then introduced McEnany, saying, “Kayleigh McEnany is a former White House press secretary, she’s the co-host of Outnumbered, and she’s the whitest woman we could find.”

“Oh, my goodness,” responded McEnany.

Asked by Watters whether Hostin’s remarks were offensive as a White woman, McEnany said, “Sure,” but added that she didn’t “often get insulted” by Hostin — who previously compared White, Republican-leaning women to “roaches.”

“I just don’t have time for her. I think she’s frivolous, she doesn’t know facts, she doesn’t know figures,” McEnany said.

“My favorite part is when she says White women want their kids to do well and their families to do well,” the former White House press secretary continued. “Doesn’t every woman in the world, no matter race, gender ideology, want their family to do well? These are just ridiculous arguments, but this is what we’ve come to expect from Sunny Hostin.”

