Jesse Watters Perplexed by ‘Ultra-MAGA’ Label, Wonders If Hunter Biden Came Up With It: ‘Sounds Like a Condom or a Beer’

Fox News host Jesse Watters joined a growing number of conservative voices this week blasting President Joe Biden’s recent targeting of what the Democrat calls the “Ultra-MAGA” wing of the Republican Party.

Biden has called the “ultra-MAGA” wing the “most extreme political organization” in recent American history. He also dubbed former President Donald Trump the “Great MAGA king,” a nickname the Republican embraced.

During a segment on Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday, the Fox News host took aim at the “ultra-MAGA” nickname and asked: “Mass hysteria is here. Look no further than our president.”

Watters played short clips of Will Ferrell talking about “crazy pills” in Zoolander and Bill Murray screaming about cats and dogs living together in Ghostbusters before he wondered who was behind the “ultra-MAGA” nickname while the country deals with crises like the current baby formula shortage. Watters also played video from Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) claiming Border Patrol agents have informed her pallets of baby formula have been shipped to the U.S. Southern border amid shortages across the nation.

“‘Ultra-MAGA’ sounds like a condom or a beer,” Watters said in reaction to Biden. “Did Hunter [Biden] come up with that one? That’s how Joe Biden views anybody who disagrees with him.”

Without results, the Fox News host argued, the president is left to the “nickname” game, something he may be trying to “rip off” from Trump, still known for hitting political foes, even Republicans, with unflattering nicknames. Among them is “Old Crow Mitch” for Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of numerous Republicans whose relationship with Trump has soured.

“Joe can’t run on the issues because he hasn’t gotten any results,” Watters said. “So he is trying to rip off the Trump nickname game.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com