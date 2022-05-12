WATCH: Biden Declares Trump ‘The Great MAGA King’ in Speech Ripping Republicans

President Joe Biden declared former President Donald Trump “The Great MAGA King” during a speech in which he continued to rip “Ultra-MAGA” Republicans.

President Biden delivered a speech to the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers 40th Annual Conference at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois Wednesday afternoon to talk about his support for unions and plans to help the economy.

But Biden also spent a good chunk of time ripping Republicans as “the MAGA crowd” and “Ultra-MAGA” — a strategy that has emerged over the past several weeks.

Defending his decision to pump cash into the economy, Biden invoked the food lines that were rampant at the height of the pandemic, and said “And what did the MAGA crowd want to do? Forget it. Forget it.”

“God, this is the United States of America. The idea that people would have to wait in line an hour or hour and a half to get a box of food in their trunk — it’s just unbelievable,” Biden said, the first of several MAGA references.

Biden went on to defend his economic stimulus against the charge they contributed to inflation — crowning Trump with a derisive moniker along the way:

My Republican colleagues say these programs to help the working-class and middle-class people — that’s — they say that’s why we have inflation. They’re dead wrong. Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was President. The first year of my presidency — the first year, I reduced the deficit — literally reduced the deficit by $350 billion. First year. And this year — and this year, we’re on track to cut the federal deficit by 1 trillion 500 billion dollars — the biggest decline in debt ever in American history. (Applause.) It matters to families, because reducing the deficit is one of the main ways that we can ease inflationary pressures.

In another section, Biden excoriated Sen. Rick Scott‘s so-called Plan to Rescue America with the “Ultra-MAGA” label:

But Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, laid out a plan in writing — the Ult- — well, it’s called the — I call it the “Ultra-MAGA” plan — Make America Great Again plan. It’s in writing. And here’s what it does: It raises taxes on 75 million American families, over 95 percent of whom earn less than $100,000 a year in a combined income. It would raise taxes by nearly $1,500 per family. It’s all in writing. You can go online.

Biden continued to blast “MAGA” Republicans and their “Ultra-MAGA agenda,” tying the party to Scott’s plan by virtue of the fact that Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the plan has been endorsed by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (RNC) and a raft of other elected Republicans.

There are also Republicans — like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who vocally oppose Scott’s plan, but Biden pointed out during the speech that there is currently no competing plan from McConnell.

“(T)his is the Republican plan now; the only one out there,” Biden said.

