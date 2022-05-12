Fox’s Webb Says Biden Officials and Illegal Immigrants Spared From Shortages: ‘Buttigieg Is Not Out of Formula Anytime Soon’

There is a baby formula shortage across the U.S. at the moment, but officials in President Joe Biden‘s administration and illegal immigrants are both spared from the hurt, Fox News contributor and radio host David Webb said on Thursday’s Outnumbered to the agreement of his fellow commentators.

The show tackled the current baby formula shortage in one segment, showing a video from Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) claiming pallets of baby formula are being shipped to the Southern border amid the shortages. She also posted a photo to social media purportedly from a U.S. processing center with a completely stocked shelf with baby formula, claiming the information was sent by a veteran Border Patrol agent.

The hosts of Thursday’s Outnumbered ripped into the Biden administration as hypocritical and being too distracted to deal with the crisis.

“This is about choices. This is not because leprechauns came down and disrupted everything that’s happening,” Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said. She added later the administration is “too distracted” with the trends in the “news cycle” to tackle this issue or any of the supply chain issues the country is facing.

“They’ve got the news cycle on their mind because they’re worried about the woke agenda and pronouns and controlling the nature of what the rhetoric is against Ultra MAGA King Trump. It’s insane,” Bruce said.

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany then showed multiple images of grocery store shelves with little to no baby formula, saying they were taken by a new mother who works for the network.

Webb responded by targeting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, theorizing the new father likely not feeling the same supply strain as other Americans. He also asked where the administration official happened to be amid the supply chain crisis

“First of all, I must have missed something because isn’t Pete Buttigieg in charge of transportation, the supply chain? Where is he?” Webb said. “Because let’s go to the biological fact here. He and Chasten [Buttigieg] have to have baby formula. I’m guessing that Pete Buttigieg is not out of formula any time soon. Just like those illegal aliens they are letting flood across our border.”

McEnany extended the point and blasted President Joe Biden and others in the White House are “totally detached from reality.” Biden and others in his administration have received pushback from critics for their responses to supply chain issues, including the president laughing at a joke told by Trevor Noah at the White House Correspondents Dinners about high prices on everyday supplies are way up during his presidency (a moment played on Outnumbered before the segment).

“You’re in the West Wing. You have the White House mess right there, fully stocked with food. If you’re the president, you get in your motorcade,” the former press secretary said. “You got to Air Force One, you’re not filling up the gas tank. It’s totally detached from reality.”

