Fox News host Jesse Watters claimed on The Five, Monday, that if President Donald Trump had acted sooner on the coronavirus, the media would have accused him of “despotism.”

“Look at what the media’s perfect scenario would have been. They would have said Donald Trump, in the middle of a Senate impeachment trial, should have sent the senators home to their districts to shelter in place,” declared Watters. “Donald Trump would have told all the voters of the country, ‘Don’t go to the polls in South Carolina on Super Tuesday, stay home and shelter in place’? He would have said in February before one person died — remember, first death in March 1st — ‘Don’t go to Easter church services. You’re not going to be allowed to go’?”

“Could you imagine the reaction of what would have happened if Donald Trump had done that in February? I mean, you can see the headline from the New York Times right now: ‘American Despotism,'” Watters continued. “And then Donald Trump would have tweeted ‘Fake news’ and we all would have had a big laugh about it, but the point was the travel ban came down at the end of January, and the full economic shutdown came down mid-March. That was six weeks.”

“Six weeks went by like that. If you asked me, that was pretty fast and it wasn’t like this whole time in six weeks Joe Biden, Juan, the New York Times, every scientist in the country were screaming at Trump, ‘Shut the economy down, man! Shut it down!’ No! They weren’t saying anything,” he concluded. “The whole month of February they were talking about ‘Mini Mike’ and whether he needed a platform to stand on at a debate. That wasn’t in the country’s head. So to go back and look at this and say, ‘Oh, would’ve, could’ve, should’ve,’ these are all just Johnny-come-latelys.”

