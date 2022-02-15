Fox News host Jesse Watters factitiously suggested on Tuesday that the people of Canada might benefit from a foreign intervention to save them from a “dictatorship.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau of course invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in history to break up “Freedom Convoy” trucker blockades in Ottawa and at a number of important bridges.

“The federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provisional and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations,” said Trudeau on Monday.

“This is not a peaceful protest,” the prime minister said.

The invocation of the act allows Canada’s government to prevent some gatherings, while those who have financially donated to the disruptive protests can also come under scrutiny.

On Jesse Watters Prime Time, the host shared indignation over Trudeau’s use of the obscure act, and he simultaneously attacked Mexico.

“When did America become the middle seat of the worst car ride imaginable?” Watters asked.

The host called Trudeau a “dictator” for using what he said was force and intimidation on peaceful protesters.

“This act that he just used was created for events like natural disasters, civil unrest, and war,” Watters said. “You know, real emergencies.”

Never once did they play the emergency card,” he added. “But this week it’s being used to squash political opponents. This is a level of crackdown that would make even Xi Jinping jealous.”

Watters later attacked President Joe Biden, who he said is allowing Mexico’s drug cartels to smuggle in deadly fentanyl into the country.

After noting that some drug cartel members reportedly “eat the hearts out of their enemies,” Watters called for the completion of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

He also called for the construction of a new one, and asked his audience if it is time for the U.S. to “liberate” its neighbor to the north.

“We have to finish the wall and build a fresh one in the north if this keeps up,” Watters said. “Or we could just liberate the Canadians from their dictatorship. It’s not like America hasn’t done that before.”

The host concluded, “There’s room for a few more stars on the flag.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

