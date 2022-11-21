Jim Cramer Called for Bob Chapek to Be Fired as Disney CEO Just DAYS Before He Was

CNBC’s Jim Cramer called for Bob Chapek to be fired as Disney CEO just 11 days before he was given the boot.

Disney installed Chapek’s predecessor, Bob Iger, as CEO again on Sunday.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of Disney’s Board. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”

“Disney… they have ESPN. If we were on ESPN, we would say he’s got to be fired. That’s pretty cut and dried,” said Cramer on the Nov. 9 episode of Squawk Box.

“You’re firing Bob Chapek, is that what you’re saying?” asked co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” replied Cramer. “Absolutely.”

Cramer compared the need to fire Chapek, who led Disney for two years, to the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7.

“I felt that he had a couple years. the team’s going downhill. I mean, that was incredible. Last night was really — the team has been going downhill. I had faith,” he said. “See, I had faith in Frank Reich and the Colts and I still do with Frank because he had a winning record. But there is just no doubt that he — that he has to go.”

Cramer went on to say “the losses” Disney suffered under Chapek “were mindboggling.” Disney shares have overall decreased this year.

Putting a bow on his Disney-sports metaphor, Cramer said, “If this was the NFL, where they have tremendous accountability, and we were watching their program on Sunday morning [Sunday NFL Countdown], everyone together would say he should be fired. And [ESPN NFL insider Adam] Schefter would say, by the way, ‘You know what, he is going to be fired’ because he would know what the board’s going to do.”

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com