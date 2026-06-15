‘Is That True?’ Stephanopoulos Confronts JD Vance About Iran’s Peace Deal Claims

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed Vice President JD Vance on the Iran peace deal in an interview on Monday, challenging the vice president on the discrepancies between what American negotiators are saying about the agreement and Tehran’s stance.

Speaking with Vance on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos began by asking why President Donald Trump backed down from a threat back in March that he would not accept a peace deal unless there was “an unconditional surrender” by Iran.

Vance insisted that Trump did not reverse course, saying that the administration used the military to exert pressure on Iran and come to a deal that is good for the American people, “and now we have that.”

Stephanopoulos pointed out that even some of the president’s closest allies appear to be questioning the deal, including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who posted to X on Sunday: “I’m somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming.”

After reading off Graham’s opinion on the matter, Stephanopoulos added: “There do seem to be some significant differences between what we’re seeing in the Iranian media. They say they’re gonna be seeing release of assets as the agreement is signed. They’re not going to sign the agreement unless those assets are released. Is that true?”

“No George, it’s not true,” Vance replied, adding that he would urge Graham not to “believe the hardliner propaganda in Iran, but to believe what’s actually in the agreement.”

Vance added that the text of the agreement will be released this week.

Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Sunday that the deal to end the Iran war was “now complete,” 106 days after the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint strikes alongside Israel.

The president said it was time to “let the oil flow,” now that the U.S. would lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Watch above via ABC.

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