Jim Cramer Calls Out Jamie Dimon Over His Sky-is-Falling Economic Forecast: ‘Do Some More Work! Don’t Say Hurricane!’

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he was “put off” by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s negative outlook on the U.S. economy.

“Inflation is eroding everything I just said, and that trillion and a half dollars will run out sometime midyear next year,” Dimon told Squawk Box on Tuesday. “When you’re looking out forward, those things may very well derail the economy and cause a mild or hard recession that people worry about.”

Additionally, Dimon labeled cryptocurrency “a complete sideshow.”

“I think crypto is a complete sideshow,” he said. “You guys spend too much time on it, and my view is pretty clear on it. Crypto tokens are like pet rocks.”

Later on Squawk Box, Cramer said that while Dimon was “right about crypto,” the banking titan has a “laundry list of things that he could easily trot out to be alarmed by.”

Cramer continued:

Against that, he says our military is good and I think we all agree with that. I was put off by it because what it said was “I’m basically like everybody else, I just don’t think we can get out of the situation. The situation’s bad, there’s going to be inflation. there’s going to be a recession.” And when I listen to that, it says to me, ‘Okay, we’ve got the big strategists saying we don’t like the market, we have individual stocks being downgraded, we have Jamie Dimon is [a] very smart guy saying, “There’s nothing here.” …I’m not hearing anyone saying the following, which is “you know what, the market is — there’s been some really big values being created, there’s some winners, there’s some losers that are going away. When The Fed stops, which it eventually will, because there’s going to be big layoffs, there’s going to be great opportunity.” I do not ever hear the word “opportunity.” It’s almost as if we banned the word “opportunity.”

“Jamie Dimon! Do some more work! Don’t say ‘hurricane!’” added Cramer, calling on people to not be discouraged by alarming economic indicators.

