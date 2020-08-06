<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon roasted President Donald Trump for “crawling back” to the safety of Fox News after his “nightmare” interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan on Monday night.

Meyers mocked Trump’s interview with Swan — focusing on the charts the president brought with him — before ripping him for running “back to safe ground.”

“You just knew this interview was going to be insane from the get-go, even before Trump sat down when he walked into the room holding a stack of papers,” the host said of the Axios sit down. “You knew it was going to be batsh*t crazy.”

He then addressed the chart Trump used to show the U.S. death toll and mocked it for being the “fakest-looking chart I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s just four random bars with different colors. Is this the printer test sheet?” Meyers added. “This looks like a prop they’d give a fourth-grader playing a businessman in a school play.”

“Trump was apparently so embarrassed by this rare venture outside the right-wing media bubble that after the disastrous Axios interview aired, he immediately rushed back to the safe confines of Fox News, calling in for a phone interview with his friend Lou Dobbs last night and the Fox and Friends this morning,” Meyers said of the president’s recent appearances on the network.

The host then ripped Dobbs for his “softball interview” with the president and compared it to Swan’s — noting that Trump didn’t receive follow up questions during his Fox Business interview.

“That’s how you interview your new puppy,” Meyers said of the Dobbs interview. “‘And who’s a good boy? Is it you? It’s you, isn’t it? You’re a good boy!’”

Meyer’s played a clip of Rush Limbaugh wondering why Trump even accepted an interview with Axios, which isn’t on the “friendly side of the aisle.” The host joked that “friendly” was synonymous with “anyone who won’t ask a follow-up question,” adding that even a therapist would be too hard for him.

Those two softball interviews did follow a widely praised one with Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fallon similarly mocked Trump for running back to safety by appearing on those Fox shows shortly after his interview with Swan, joking that the hosts let him “ramble about nothing for an hour.”

“After the nightmare that was his interview on HBO, this morning President Trump cocooned himself in the weighted blanket that is Fox and Friends,” Fallon quipped. “He basically tried dating other shows and ended up back with his ex: ‘Well, well, well, look who came crawling back.’”

Fallon roasted Trump for claiming that mail-in voting could delay the results for months or years, joking that it wouldn’t take that long because “it’s an election, not the results of a Covid test.”

“Yeah, Trump was like, ‘It’s going to take a while. Imagine the time it takes me to walk down a ramp — now double that,’” added the host.

Watch above, via YouTube.

