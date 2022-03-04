A gas station manager in Alabama pleaded with customers to vandalizing his gas pumps with stickers that blame President Joe Biden for the rising cost of fuel.

The stickers first began to sweep the country last year, as gas prices began their ascent.

Thy are placed to show Biden pointing to the total of a gas transaction, with a caption that has him proclaiming, “I did that!”

They can be found on Amazon, where one deal currently offers 100 stickers for $9.99.

Images of the stickers on pumps are usually good for a lot of reaction on social media apps, such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Perry Cagle, an assistant manger at an Exxon station in Athens, Alabama, said the stickers are a never-ending headache for him.

“I take off five or six a day from our different pumps,” he told Huntsville’s WAAY. “I got one here, it’s the ‘I did that,’ and then they put it by the pump, and it’s supposed to be that Joe, President Biden, is causing the gas to go up.”

Cagle complained to WAAY that as fuel prices have surged in recent weeks, he has seen more of the stickers than ever before.

He also said that not only do they potentially chase away some customers, but that they put his store at risk for corporate fines.

“I have had one or two people come in here and complain about it,” he said. “The point of the matter is it’s causing issues for us, because we get points taken off if our corporate comes by and does inspections they do.”

Cagle pleaded with those who are putting the Biden stickers on his pumps to take them elsewhere.

“Put it on your car, put it on your house,” he begged. “Don’t vandalize private property.”

Cagle noted that Biden does not shop for gas in Alabama, and complained that the stickers accomplish nothing, other than to inconvenience the people who have to remove them.

Cagle concluded, ”Joe Biden doesn’t own this station, and he’s not going to come by and fill up his tank, and see that sticker and say ‘Oh man, I should’ve lowered gas prices today.”

