CNN released its instant poll among debate watchers Tuesday night and found that, among those it surveyed, former Vice President Joe Biden crushed President Donald Trump in their first head-to-head of the 2020 election.

After an hour and a half of wild clashes between the two candidates, CNN’s polling participants overwhelmingly favored Biden with 60 percent saying the ex-veep won, compared to 28 percent saying Trump won. CNN political director David Chalian noted, in his reporting of the poll, that 39 percent of the participants were Democrats, 36 percent were independent, and 25 percent were Republican. The survey had a 6.3 percent margin of error.

The poll also indicates Trump underperformed since 43 percent of the debate watchers expected him to win, while Biden scored a 4 percent increase from his pre-debate expectations mark of 56 percent.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]